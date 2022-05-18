BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is offering women in Kern County an opportunity to explore a possible career in firefighting.

It’s a first of it’s kind, one-day training camp that focuses on the physical and mental demands experienced by firefighters. They will experience everything from physical training to the rigors of a firefighters academy.

Rank and file firefighters will be on hand to discuss their own experiences.

Women in attendance will receive hands-on experience with the tools of the trade.

“They’re going to crawl through the buildings, do victim searches, they’re going to spray the fire hose, climb ladders, use the jaws of life, they’re going to go out and get to do the things that fireghters do to think, Hey is is this something I see myself doing? and we think that more can be doing that and we want to encourage more to come down and participate,” Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn said.

To attend the event, you need to be at least 18 years old.

The one day training camp is June 4 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Olive Drive Fire Training facility.

You have until June first to sign up or until spots are filled.