BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman’s body has been recovered after deputies were called to a body recovery near Miracle Hot Springs, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the body recovery sometime after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Officials from the Search and Rescue unit recovered the woman’s body from the Kern River between Miracle Hot Springs and Delonegha.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.