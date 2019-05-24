Woman’s body found in Delano vineyard

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vineyard Thursday evening.

The body was found in a vineyard near County Line Avenue and Road 128.

Delano police chief Robert Nevarez, said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Chief Nevarez said a farm worker came upon the body in the vineyard and notified authorities.

Delano police were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

The woman’s body had signs of trauma and was described to be in her late 20s or early 30s.

The woman was not identified.

Police said a car was seen leaving the area, but they did not have a description of it.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Delano police at 721-3377.