Woman who pleaded no contest to willful cruelty in 3-month-old’s death to be sentenced today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sentencing is scheduled today in the case of a 3-month-old child’s death.

Erika Cervantes pleaded no contest in 2018 to one count of willful cruelty to a child. In 2015, Cervantes’ daughter, Aylin Bautista, was taken to Memorial Hospital, where investigators say they responded to a report of child abuse. 

The infant was having seizures and difficulty breathing. Her condition worsened, and she was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, where she died shortly after. The baby’s father, Jesus Bautista, is due back in court in December. He’s charged with four counts of willful cruelty to a child.

