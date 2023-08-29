BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died after her vehicle collided with a powerline pole in Lamont has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, 20-year-old Danielle Marie Partida Loza of Arvin was the operator of a vehicle who collided with a powerline pole on Saturday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:18 p.m. on Panama Lane, east of Weedpatch Highway.

Loza was pronounced dead on scene, KCSO said. The California Highway Patrol said Loza was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to KCSO, a postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.