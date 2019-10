TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died after a traffic collision Wednesday morning has been identified.

Tonia Noel Maxwell, 51, of Tehachapi was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about four hours after the crash, according to coroner’s officials.

Maxwell was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at about 7 a.m. on Highway 202, east of Cameron Road, a news release said.