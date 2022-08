BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month.

Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died.

A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of her death was multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner was determined an accident.