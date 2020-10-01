Woman walking outside crosswalk hit and taken to local hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A woman has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police department, a man was driving southbound on South H Street, just south of the intersection with White Lane, when he hit a woman who was walking outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Police say the man who was driving stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.