Woman tries to escape shooting, crashes into home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman trying to flee from someone shooting at her overnight ended up crashing her car into a home in Northwest Bakersfield.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday at the In-Shape Health Club on Coffee Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A woman got into a fight and when she left, police say someone followed her. At one point, the other driver started shooting at the woman’s car. As the woman sped away, police say she lost control and crashed into the front of a home on Olive Drive. She wasn’t hit by bullets, but she was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

BPD did not provide a description of the shooter, and no arrests have been made.