Woman takes plea deal in connection with embezzling money from 92-year-old with dementia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman who had faced dozens of criminal charges in connection with embezzling money from a 92-year-old man with dementia accepted a plea agreement Monday in which she'll be sentenced to five years in prison.

Donna Crick, 61, pleaded no contest to a single charge of theft or embezzlement from an elder or dependent adult. Eighty-one other charges were dismissed under the agreement.

Commenting on Crick's stipulated prison term, prosecutor Chris Dominguez said, "That's a pretty good sentence for white collar crime."

Crick was arrested Dec. 5 on allegations she wrote checks to herself and made ATM withdrawals from the victim's account totaling $174,000. Crick told police she used the money to make her house and car payments and buy furniture and other items.

The victim said he was afraid Crick would get angry with him if he didn't do what she told him to do.

Crick's sentencing is scheduled for May 13.