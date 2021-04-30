Driver suspected in deadly 2020 Stockdale Highway hit-and-run arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a deadly collision last year on Stockdale Highway has been arrested.

Police said officers arrested Stephanie Heninger, 42, on Friday. A Nissan Sentra suspected to have been involved in the collision was found in Riverside County and is in police possession, the department said.

The collision killed Debbie Geneau of Bakersfield. A $75,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Heninger was booked into the Kern County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run and is due in court on May 4.

