Woman suing Adventist Health to get husband ivermectin treatment for COVID-19

FILE – This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ivermectin, which is produced by a number of drugmakers in various countries, has been used throughout the world for decades to treat infections of parasites in humans and some large animals. Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of the drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and there’s little evidence it helps. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is suing Adventist Health to force doctors to give ivermectin to her husband, who is in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Marcia Renee Howard says in the lawsuit that all other options have been exhausted and the hospital is refusing to give the drug to her husband, Wesley Dean Howard. The suit says the 66-year-old is in the intensive care unit and breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

“Wesley is literally on death’s doorstep and there is no further COVID-19 treatment protocols for (Adventist) to administer to him and Marcia does not want to see her husband die, and she is doing everything she can to give him a chance to survive,” says the suit filed by attorney Nathan Hodges. He could not immediately be reached Thursday evening.

Wesley Howard was admitted to the hospital Aug. 23 and treated with a variety of medications, but his condition didn’t approve, according to the suit.

It says an infectious disease doctor at the hospital researched ivermectin on Sept. 6 and 7 and wrote prescriptions for the drug. The hospital refused to fill them, according to the suit, and its chief medical officer told Marcia Howard the drug was not within hospital protocols.

Ivermectin is approved to treat parasitic worms and is also available in a form used on animals, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized its use for treating COVID-19 and says current data does not show it is effective against the virus.

Wesley Howard’s condition has continued to deteriorate, according to the suit.

“Currently, the hospital’s course of treatment is to continue Wesley on antibiotics, steroids and a ventilating machine, and it is the hospital’s position that there is nothing further that can be done and they can only ‘hope for the best,'” the suit says.

A hearing on the suit was held Thursday, with a case management conference set for March.