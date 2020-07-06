Woman suffers major injuries after being struck by car in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A woman suffered major injuries after she was hit by a car in Oildale early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said this incident happened at around 2:00 a.m. westbound on Roberts Lane, west of Plymouth Avenue. CHP said 41-year-old Andrea Wood was walking southbound across Roberts Lane, into the path of the driver. Wood was struck by the car. The driver fled the scene, according to CHP.

Wood was transported to Kern Medical where she is being treated for her major injuries, said CHP. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

CHP said the incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (661) 396-6600.