BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 3 a.m, a woman was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in the area of White Lane and Union Avenue, according to CHP. She died at the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to CHP. There is currently no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this incident contact CHP Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.