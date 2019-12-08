Woman struck by vehicle is in critical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police responded to call about a vehicle crash on the 2800 block of Columbus Street on Saturday at 11:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female pedestrian on the center median who suffered major injuries.

Investigation revealed that the female pedestrian was walking southbound, across the 2800 block of Columbus Street, outside of a crosswalk, when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors of the accident.

The 2700-2900 blocks of Columbus Street were temporarily closed for approximately two hours during the investigation

No names have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information in this case is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at (661)-327-7111.