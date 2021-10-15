Woman struck and killed by vehicle Thursday in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A woman walking was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in California City.

California City Police say they responded to reports of a victim in the roadway last night around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Shaw Street and Karen Avenue. There, police say they found a 31-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the intersection.

Officer’s attempted life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say the driver was identified and arrested by California City Police and booked for felony hit and run.

By our count this marks the 39th pedestrian fatality in Kern County this year.