BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD officials said the victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers said they are working to develop suspect information. The reason behind the shooting is still also unclear at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.