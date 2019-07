BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is hospitalized with major injuries after she was struck by a car Tuesday night in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said the woman was riding a bike in the 300 block of Baker Street at around 9:20 p.m.

Another bicyclist who was with the woman was not hit.

Police are still investigating and said the driver involved is cooperating with investigators.

The area around Baker and Chico streets is expected to be closed until at least midnight.