Woman says she was followed for half an hour after exiting WinCo in possible kidnapping attempt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman says that a vehicle followed her for half an hour after she finished shopping at WinCo on Sunday in a possible kidnapping attempt.

In a video posted on social media, 21-year-old Brea Palacios can be heard calling her brother-in-law Gerardo Salazar in panic, saying that a car had been following her after she left the WinCo on Panama Lane, even after she made a stop at the nearby Chevron station.

The eight-minute video shows Salazar racing to her location and then attempting to follow the white Mercedes that Palacios said had been following her. During this time, Salazar was able to get behind the vehicle and catch the license plate.

Salazar eventually followed the vehicle through a nearby residential neighborhood, where he then lost sight of the vehicle, according to the video.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it was aware of the incident. According to the department, they were able to locate the car and driver. They said the owner had no priors and believed he was being followed. At this time, no charges are being considered.

On social media, Palacios said she believed the incident could have been part of sex trafficking and warned other women to be cautious.

“I’m not the first he’s followed,” she said. “Ladies please be careful, aware and don’t go places alone!”

