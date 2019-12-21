Woman murdered in Lamont last week was heavily involved in the community, family says

A woman who was shot and killed in Lamont last week was heavily involved in the community, according to her family.

In a post on a GoFundMe page that was set up for 36-year-old Lorena Fernandez, her family said she was a spokesperson for the Community Action Partnership of Kern. She was involved in the community, arranging spaghetti dinners at the Martin Luther King Community Center as well as raising money to feed the homeless.

Fernandez was also involved with the Houchin Community Blood Bank and was a volunteer for the Junior Giants baseball league in Lamont, her family said.

“The Fernandez family is mourning the loss of a sister, daughter, mother, and friend,” the GoFundMe post says. “To those of you who knew her, (you) know how much her friends, family and community meant to her.”

Fernandez was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on Saturday morning at the area of School and Myrtle streets, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been announced in the case.

If you would like to help the Fernandez family with funeral expenses, the GoFundMe page can be found at https://bit.ly/38ZLr8w.