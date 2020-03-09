Woman meets blood donors who saved her life

Houchin Community Blood Bank says it’s a rare opportunity for a recipient to meet their donor, but in one woman’s case, she got the chance to meet the blood donors who saved her life.

Jessica Carlson, just 25, was ready to become a mother of two.

Her son Grayson is almost four. Last year, she had her baby girl Adelyne.

“We had a great labor, great delivery, and that’s when things kind of took a turn for the worst,” Carlson recalled. “The room flooded with nurses and my doctor, and I’m getting poked everywhere. I realized I had a post-partum hemorrhage.”

“I could’ve lost my family,” Carlson said. “You don’t think about what could happen to you as a new mom. You don’t even think you’re not going to leave the hospital.”

Carlson lost more than 60 percent of her blood, but it was two units of blood that saved her life.

“Had the blood not been given, I would not be here,” she said. “My son wouldn’t have his mom, and my daughter wouldn’t have his mom, and my husband wouldn’t have me.”

So, Carlson was determined to personally thank her donors.

“When she called me and told me that they were able to locate them, I think we cried on the phone. I thought, this is so real. I get to meet the people face-to-face who saved my life.”

It was a very emotional meeting between the trio.

There was Kerry Meadors, who’s been a regular donor for years.

“It’s life-changing for me as well. I’m glad you’re here,” Meadors said when she met Carlson.

And there was Gissel Ayon, a 21-year-old CSUB student from Delano.

“When I got the call, it meant so much to me, because I know that even when I do donate blood and I don’t get the call, that I saved someone,” Ayon said.

Now they call themselves blood sisters.

“I know for me, after it happened, I told myself I’m going to go in as much as I can and as often as I can to donate,” Carlson said.