Woman looking to cancel upcoming cruise to Mexico gets no answer from Carnival Cruise Line

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many travelers are thinking twice before leaving, unfortunately, some travel companies aren’t making that easy.

Judy Lofton booked a cruise with Carnival Cruise Line weeks ago. She’s supposed to leave in August, but now due to the rapid spread of Covid-19, she’s not sure she wants to go.

“This is what she’d like to do,” said Lofton, referring to her roommate who is going on the trip with her. “She’s older, she likes going on cruises. Well, we’ve only been once. We were going to go last year, but she found out she had cancer. We couldn’t go because she had to have six radiation treatments, so this year she beat cancer, she wanted to go on a trip.”

The two booked a four-day trip out of a long beach to Ensenada, Mexico. but now due to the spread of Covid-19, the women are rethinking their trip scheduled for August.

“I was like ‘I don’t want to go on that trip because I don’t want to get stuck on that boat,” said Lofton.

Lofton says her personal worries aren’t directly about the virus, but instead the potential of being quarantined.

“It’s just scary because you don’t know who has it,” said Lofton. “I’m scared and I was just thinking, if I go on this cruise and then we come back and they tell us we have to stay on the ship for 14 days, what am I going to do? I have a job.”

On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid cruises. According to the department, cruise ship passengers are at an increased risk of the person-to-person spread of Covid-19.

Lofton and her roommate decided not to go.

“I”ve been trying to call them so I can get a refund on my money and I haven’t been able to get a hold of them,” said Lofton.

We sat with Lofton as she tried calling the cruise line three separate times only to get the same pre-recorded message.

Lofton says she’s been calling since Friday with no luck.

We were able to reach Carnival Cruise Media Line. They told us they are working with customers with trips booked through May 31 at the moment. These passengers are being offered a carnival cruise voucher for the amount they paid, but no refunds. They ask that passengers with a trip after may 31 be patient for now.