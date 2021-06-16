Woman killed, man seriously injured in collision on Hwy. 65

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured on Tuesday in a collision on Highway 65 east of Delano.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:57 p.m., it received a call of a collision on Highway 65 at Highway 155. When they arrived, officers found a 31-year-old Porterville woman who was killed in the accident and a 52-year-old Lamont man who suffered major injuries. The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

The department said officers determined a gray Honda Accord driven was traveling southbound on Highway 65 at high speeds while a 2021 Nissan was heading northbound. While traveling southbound, the CHP said the driver of the Honda crossed over the double yellow lines and traveled into the northbound traffic lane.

The department said the driver of the Nissan steered right in an attempt to avoid the vehicle. The left front of the Honda struck the left front side of the Nissan. The Honda came to rest facing southbound in the northbound traffic lane.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Kern County Fire, according to the CHP. The Nissan came to rest in a dirt field east of the roadway. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.