Woman killed, man seriously injured in Wasco rollover crash

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Wasco early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:36 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Jackson and Palm avenues after receiving reports of a single-vehicle rollover. The department said a female passenger was ejected from the vehicle while the driver was pinned inside.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the department.