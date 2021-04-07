Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that killed one person in Northwest Bakersfield just before midnight Tuesday.

Police say a car was driving on Calloway Drive, near Tumwater Avenue, just south of Hageman Road, when the driver made a left turn into a neighborhood. The car then crashed into another driver going north on Calloway.

A woman driving one of the cars died during the crash. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries .

BPD says speed and alcohol appear to be factors into the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or the Major Collision Investigations Team at 326-3967.