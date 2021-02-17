Woman killed in solo crash on Panama Lane; toddler in vehicle uninjured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A woman was killed in a solo crash early this morning in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:21 a.m., officers were sent to Panama Lane about four miles west of S. Allen Road. When they arrived, they found that the driver had suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A toddler was located in the backseat of the vehicle and appeared to be uninjured, according to the department. The toddler was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

BPD said officers determined that the vehicle was heading westbound on Panama Lane when the driver lost control, causing it to swerve to the shoulder of the westbound lane and overturn.