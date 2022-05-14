BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died of her injuries following a crash Saturday morning on San Dimas Street near Memorial Hospital, according to Bakersfield police.

The department said officers were called to the 3600 block of San Dimas Street for a reported single-vehicle rollover crash just before noon.

Investigators said a woman was driving southbound on San Dimas Street lost control of her vehicle, hit a curb and overturned her vehicle. The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead. It was not immediately clear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.