BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died of her injuries following a crash Saturday morning on San Dimas Street near Memorial Hospital, according to Bakersfield police.

Around 11:57 a.m. Lauraly Katie Alvarez, 18, of Bakersfield was driving southbound on the 3600 block of San Dimas Street lost control of her vehicle, hit a curb and overturned her vehicle. She suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment where she was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

It was not immediately clear why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.