Woman killed in rollover crash near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed in a rollover crash north of Wasco on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 7:45 p.m., it received a call of an accident on Leonard Avenue at Blankenship Avenue. When officers arrived, they determined that a 2006 Toyota Scion was heading west on Blankenship Avenue approaching Leonard Avenue when the vehicle drifted onto the dirt driveway of a private farm property.

The department said the vehicle continued several hundred feet across the property, over a dirt berm and into a field, where it overturned at least once and came to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Scion, a woman, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to the CHP.