BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed after her car crashed off the bluffs at Panorama Drive on Friday.

The coroner identified the woman as Karissa Mae Dale Harms, 41, of Bakersfield.

Harms was the driver of the vehicle that left the roadway just after midnight on March 24 at Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway. She died of her injuries at the scene.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 661-327-7111.