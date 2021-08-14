Woman killed in Olive Drive collision, 2 severely injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision on the Olive Drive overpass killed a woman and severely injured two others Friday night.

The collision occurred just before 9:30 p.m. According to CHP, a Crown Victoria was headed eastbound on Olive Drive and a pickup truck was headed westbound. For unknown reasons, the truck went over the center divider and hit the Crown Victoria head-on.

CHP says two elderly women were in the Crown Victoria — one died the other suffered major injuries. The driver of the truck, a young female, also suffered major injuries.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman who died in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

