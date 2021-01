TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash near Taft College last month as 27-year-old Courtney Curtis.

The crash happened around 11:48 on Dec. 26 in the 1100 block of 6th Street. Curtis, a Taft resident, was the passenger of a motorcycle that lost control. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, according to police.