BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died in a crash Monday on Kern Canyon Road has been identified, according to coroner’s officials.

Lori Ann Brown, 55, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the mouth of the canyon, officials said. Her vehicle veered off the roadway and plunged down an embankment.