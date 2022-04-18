WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Last Friday, a Shafter resident was killed in a crash on northbound Highway 43 just north of Dresser Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Perla Elieth Garnica, 21.

CHP and an ambulance responded to the scene around 11:13 p.m.. CHP officials said they found a 21-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry who made an unsafe turn. This caused her car flip over onto the right shoulder. Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity will be released later by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said the use of drugs or alcohol being a factor in this crash is still under investigation.