GARLOCK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a head-on crash near Garlock on Monday.

KCSO said 50-year-old Mary Leechelle Love of Ridgecrest was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle on Redrock Ransburg Road west of Garlock Road at approximately 8:35 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a white Mercedes was traveling westbound on Redrock Randsburg Road while the driver of a white Hyundai, now identified as Love, was traveling eastbound with one passenger. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Love succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCSO and CHP. The passenger in the Hyundai and the driver of the Mercedes sustained major injuries and were both transported to a local hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

Driver impairment is not currently suspected as a contributing factor to this collision, CHP said.

The crash forced a temporary closure of Redrock Randsburg Road at Highway 14 and at Garlock Road and Highway 395.