BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on the Grapevine on Tuesday.

Andriena Mia Rea, 23, was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a hillside south of Grapevine Road in Lebec, officials said. She died from her injuries at the scene at 11:21 p.m., 20 minutes after the initial incident, according to officials.

The vehicle might have been racing with another vehicle before the driver lost control and flipped the car, according to CHP.

It is unclear if any drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.