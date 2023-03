BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Tehachapi woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 58 in the Caliente area on March 14.

Cindy Rosales, 20, was driving a vehicle that lost control and rolled over at westbound Highway 58, east of Bealville Road in Caliente, according to the coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to officials.