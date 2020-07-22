Woman killed in collision near Cal State Bakersfield where one vehicle landed on top of another vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died in a crash involving three vehicles near Cal State Bakersfield where one vehicle ended up on top of another one, according to police.

Officers were called to Stockdale Highway and Don Hart Drive at about 1:09 p.m. to an injury crash and found a woman had died at the scene. Police said one of the vehicles in the crash fled the scene.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, and the area is expected to remain closed to traffic until 7 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.