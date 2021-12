BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died in a rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway has been identified.

Christine Elizabeth Self, 53, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 4:57 a.m. crash in the 12300 block of Alfred Harrell Highway, according to coroner’s officials.

MORE: Woman dies in rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway

Police have said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.