BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash along Alfred Harrell Highway on Sunday.

Eugenia Esperansa Villarreal, 23, was riding in the passenger seat when the car rolled off the road and landed in a ditch along Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park, according to California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., and she died at the scene.

At least one other person was injured in the crash when they were ejected from the car. Their condition is unknown at this time.

CHP did not disclose if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.