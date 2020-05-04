UPDATE: KSCO identifies woman killed after hit by car on Hwy. 99

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office the woman who was killed after she was hit by a car as 29-year-old Nancy Sylvia Sanchez from Delano.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Friday night in Delano.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 11:44 p.m., the department received a call of a collision involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on southbound Highway 99 near Highway 155.

The department said it was determined that the woman was walking in the lanes of Highway 99 when the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on the 99 crashed into the pedestrian, causing fatal injuries.

The department said the driver didn’t suffer any injuries. The crash remains under investigation.