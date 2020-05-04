Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.

UPDATE: KSCO identifies woman killed after hit by car on Hwy. 99

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office the woman who was killed after she was hit by a car as 29-year-old Nancy Sylvia Sanchez from Delano.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Friday night in Delano.  

The California Highway Patrol said at around 11:44 p.m., the department received a call of a collision involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on southbound Highway 99 near Highway 155. 

The department said it was determined that the woman was walking in the lanes of Highway 99 when the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on the 99 crashed into the pedestrian, causing fatal injuries. 

The department said the driver didn’t suffer any injuries. The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News