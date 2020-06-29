Woman dies after crashing car into parked trailer in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after she crashed her car into a parked trailer early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 4:31 a.m., officers were sent to Comanche Drive just north of Highway 223 after getting a report of an accident in the area. The officers found a 23-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The department said it was determined that a 2007 Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Comanche Drive when, for unknown reasons, the driver entered into the northbound lane and subsequently hit a flatbed trailer parked on the east shoulder of Comanche Drive, causing fatal injuries.