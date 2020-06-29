Woman dies after crashing car into parked trailer in Arvin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after she crashed her car into a parked trailer early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 4:31 a.m., officers were sent to Comanche Drive just north of Highway 223 after getting a report of an accident in the area. The officers found a 23-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The department said it was determined that a 2007 Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Comanche Drive when, for unknown reasons, the driver entered into the northbound lane and subsequently hit a flatbed trailer parked on the east shoulder of Comanche Drive, causing fatal injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News