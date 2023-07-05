BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries after a crash on Union Avenue and Niles Street Wednesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say the woman was suffering moderate to major injuries.

A witness at the scene told a 17 News Photojournalist a vehicle was traveling northbound on Union Avenue and went through a red light.

The vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Niles Street, according to the witness. The impact of the crash appeared to have caused the vehicles to collide with a third vehicle.

The witness said the driver of the vehicle traveling northbound on Union Avenue was ejected from the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.