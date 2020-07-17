Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash on Hwy. 99 near Lerdo Hwy.

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash on Highway 99 this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department said the crash happened at around 12:22 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway. The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown. She was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

Other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, according to CHP.

The area was temporarily closed for crews to respond but is now back open, according to Caltrans.

KERN COUNTY: All lanes now OPEN at Lerdo Highway following an earlier collision. https://t.co/d7uSrhKFIJ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 17, 2020

