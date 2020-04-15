Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of 19th Street just after 9:15 p.m. where a woman was found stabbed.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect is described as an unknown race male and was last seen running from the crime scene in a northbound direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Detective Jared Diederich at 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.