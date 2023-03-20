BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was taken to a local hospital and is in “critical condition” after a shooting in southwest Bakersfield Sunday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ginger Drive around 6:32 a.m., according to officials. At the scene, officers found a woman in the roadway with a gunshot injury.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, according to officers. She is in critical condition.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and suspect information is not public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.