Woman in critical condition after accidentally shot by 2-year-old relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a 2-year-old relative this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:30 a.m., deputies were sent out to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Norris Road after receiving a call of a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, according to the department.

While conducting the investigation, KCSO said deputies learned that the 2-year-old found a handgun in the apartment and accidentally fired it, hitting the woman. The victim is not the child’s mother but is a relative, the department said.