BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified Shenial Lasha Nicole Peterson as the driver that was killed in a solo vehicle crash on Gosford Road on June 7.

According to the coroner, Peterson, 31, of Bakersfield was driving a Ford Fusion south on Gosford Road, south of Cobbs Road, when she veered off the roadway and crashed into a brick wall just before 4 a.m.

Peterson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.