Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in South Bakersfield Saturday evening.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. near East Terrace Way and South Union Avenue.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, a woman in her 30's was riding her bike south on Union Avenue, when she was struck from behind by what police describe as an older gold four door sedan.

BPD says the driver took off on South Union after hitting the woman.

Police say the woman was not wearing a helmet.

She was taken to the hospital and was said to be in critical condition but is stable.