Woman hit by vehicle Saturday evening has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman hit by a vehicle Saturday night has died of her injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield police responded to the crash in the 2800 block of Columbus Street on Saturday, just before midnight.

Officers found an adult female pedestrian on the center median suffering from major injuries.

BPD’s investigation found that the woman was walking southbound, across Columbus Street, outside of a crosswalk, when she was hit by a vehicle driving east.

She was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors of the accident.

At this time the coroner’s office has yet to release the victim’s identity.